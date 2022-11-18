Sister Wives' Christine Brown Iced Out Two Of Kody's Wives Amid Divorce

There's really no other way to put it. Christine Brown does not want to have a relationship with her ex-husband Kody Brown or her former "sister wives," Robyn Brown and Meri Brown (Janelle Brown can stay). "I think for right now I need space," Christine tells Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Kody in a "Sister Wives" clip. "I do see us getting together for family reunions. And I do see us having fun together. As far as the relationships with the other adults — I think Janelle and I are super close, but I'm not that close with the rest of you. For right now, I kind of need it that way."

The other wives' reactions are completely on brand for them: Janelle is staring hard at the floor, Meri is pissed, and Robyn is sobbing. "I have definitely been mourning the loss of the family culture. And there's this part of me that's wondered if Kody's not in the picture, will it be easier for her to have a relationship with me and my kids," Robyn says in a confessional through tears. "It's kind of that last little bit of hope sort of dying." Meri is less sentimental in her own confessional, saying, "She doesn't want to work on anything, and I have seen her nonacceptance of Robyn, and I have seen her disdain for me through the years. So as much as it hurts me, I'm glad to know where she actually stands."