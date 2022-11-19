Elizabeth Holmes' Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

Former Silicon Valley success Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced for defrauding investors of her failed biotech startup Theranos. According to The Guardian, Holmes, who founded Theranos in 2003, was first charged on multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2018 after a Wall Street Journal exposé revealed that Theranos was not living up to its claims of accurate blood testing. "This indictment alleges a corporate conspiracy to defraud financial investors," FBI agent John Bennett said. "This conspiracy misled doctors and patients about the reliability of medical tests that endangered health and lives." Though the trial was initially set to start in 2020, it was pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2022 — after a 15-week long trial — Holmes was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three wire fraud counts. At the time, CNN reported that Holmes' guilty verdict could get her up to 20 years in prison sentence and a fine up to $1 million. "The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes' culpability in this large-scale investor fraud, and she must now face sentencing for her crimes," prosecuting attorney Stephanie Hinds said at the time. Now, Holmes is set to start paying for her crimes, as she now knows her punishment.