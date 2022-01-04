What Does Elizabeth Holmes' Verdict Really Mean For Her Future?

After a four-month-long trial, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was once considered the wunderkind of Silicon Valley, was convicted of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on January 3. Holmes initially faced eleven counts relating to fraud in total and was found not guilty on four counts of defrauding patients who had received medical results from the machine Theranos touted as a groundbreaking advance in medicine, per The New York Times. The device, which Holmes alleged could produce hundreds of accurate results with a minimal amount of blood sampling, never actually existed.

The jury, comprised of four women and eight men, found themselves at an impasse regarding three other counts of fraud against the ex-CEO, and after further prodding by the residing California judge, Edward J. Davila, remained hung on the remaining charges. While the current main guilty verdict stands, those last three counts stand as unresolved, and Davila will likely declare a mistrial, which could be pursued by federal prosecutors if they choose to move forward with another court case.

While Holmes, who left the courtroom through a side door following the verdict rendering, is not in custody at the time of this report, the question remains: what does her guilty verdict mean for her future? Could Holmes possibly serve time behind bars? And will Holmes' adjudication have an impact on the future of Silicon Valley?