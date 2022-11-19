Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Sex Reveal For Baby No. 3 Took Her By Surprise

Joy-Anna Duggar's fourth pregnancy is bumpin' right along. In early October, the former "Counting On" star took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting again. Her post included photos of her family posing with her ultrasound photo and she has since continued using social media to keep fans updated on her pregnancy.

Shortly before Duggar shared a video of her gender reveal party (more on that in a moment), she revealed that her pregnancy cravings include peanut butter M&M's, tortilla chips, and pre-packaged queso straight from the container. "This Pregnant Mama Every Night after the kids go to bed!" she captioned an Instagram video that showed her indulging in her sweet-and-savory snack blend.

This will be Duggar and Forsyth's third child. Between their oldest, Gideon, and their youngest, Evelyn, Duggar suffered a miscarriage 20 weeks into her pregnancy. When she shared the sad update on Instagram in 2019, she revealed she learned the devastating news that her baby no longer had a heartbeat when she went in for an ultrasound. But she had reason to celebrate the following year when she discovered she was expecting again, and her family threw a huge gender reveal party that will be hard to top: They had pink confetti dumped from a helicopter — a moment Duggar and Forsyth made sure to film for their YouTube channel. Their latest gender reveal party was more low-key, but there was a big surprise in store for the mom-to-be.