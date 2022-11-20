Fans Are Flooding Jason David Frank's Final Instagram Post With Heartbreaking Tributes
Jason David Frank died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" alum has reportedly died by suicide. He was found in Texas.
Frank's rep later released a statement to Yahoo Entertainment confirming the news. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment shared via email. "He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
The 90s star quickly rose to fame during his long-standing stint with the hit television show Power Rangers. He played the Green Ranger/Tommy Oliver, as well as the White Ranger. Frank's talent as a marital artist led him to become a fan-favorite on "Power Rangers," as well as its spin-offs and multiple films including 1995's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" and the 1997 sequel "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie."
Although he left the series in 1997 he made a triumphant return in 2002 as per Fandom. Frank was enormously popular with "Power Rangers" fans, and he was a regular at fan conventions over the years, per Daily Times. As the tragic news spread on social media, fans and former cast mates took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved 90s star and professional fighter.
Fans and cast members took to social media to share their tributes
Hours after the news regarding the loss of Jason David Frank made headlines, fans took to social media to share their heartfelt tributes to the late star. "Man ... rest well brother. I will never forget your message to me—thank you for the encouragement," one fan shared. "Rest in peace! My favorite ranger forever," another shared with a trio of green hearts.
Walter Emmanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger, who starred alongside Frank for many episodes took to Instagram to reflect on their time together and memorialize his late castmate. "Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," wrote Jones, who shared a photo of himself and Frank on the red carpet. The photo also included Thuy Trang, the original Yellow Power Ranger, who died in a car accident in 2001, per Entertainment Weekly.
"He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared with People in November. He added, "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power." Per The Sun, Frank leaves behind four children, Jenna Frank, Skye Frank, Jacob Frank, and Hunter Frank, whom he shares with ex-wife Tammie Frank.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).