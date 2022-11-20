Fans Are Flooding Jason David Frank's Final Instagram Post With Heartbreaking Tributes

Jason David Frank died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" alum has reportedly died by suicide. He was found in Texas.

Frank's rep later released a statement to Yahoo Entertainment confirming the news. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment shared via email. "He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

The 90s star quickly rose to fame during his long-standing stint with the hit television show Power Rangers. He played the Green Ranger/Tommy Oliver, as well as the White Ranger. Frank's talent as a marital artist led him to become a fan-favorite on "Power Rangers," as well as its spin-offs and multiple films including 1995's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" and the 1997 sequel "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie."

Although he left the series in 1997 he made a triumphant return in 2002 as per Fandom. Frank was enormously popular with "Power Rangers" fans, and he was a regular at fan conventions over the years, per Daily Times. As the tragic news spread on social media, fans and former cast mates took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved 90s star and professional fighter.