Power Rangers Actor Austin St. John Was Just Arrested On A Serious Charge

Go, go, Power Rangers? More like no, no, Power Rangers. Sorry, we just heard that Austin St. John, who '90s kids will remember as the Red Power Ranger from the iconic kids' show, was arrested on some very serious charges and we just couldn't resist.

You probably haven't heard much about St. John since his days of playing Jason Lee Scott on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" back in the day. A quick perusal of his IMDb page shows us that aside from a few small movies and a cameo in the 2020 "Power Rangers" TV show, the actor hasn't been very busy in Hollywood.

Perhaps lack of work is why (if the allegations prove to be true), St. John appears to have turned to crime in order to make money. Committing various acts of fraud is one way to get back on TV we guess — via true-crime docu-series, that is.