Missy Elliott Unexpectedly Stole Anitta's Spotlight At The 2022 AMAs

It's known as "music's hottest night," and for this year's American Music Awards that couldn't be more true. With the award show bringing stars such as Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, and David Guetta all to the stage — there's no doubt the AMA's will be the hottest night in music this year, per ABC.

This year's American Music Awards are being held in Los Angeles and are hosted by Wayne Brady, per the AMAs. Each of the nominees and the winners were picked by the fans. By taking the nominated artists and their rankings on the Billboard charts, and their number of song streams, the AMAs put the stars and their fans to the test to find out which artist is truly America's favorite.

But this year the fans are taking to social media to let everyone know their opinions about the award show — and not just about who is winning either. From the star's outfits, to who's in the audience, to the performances, fans have been vocal about this year's award show. And one AMAs moment, in particular, has fans talking: when Missy Elliott joined Anitta's performance.