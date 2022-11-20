Missy Elliott Unexpectedly Stole Anitta's Spotlight At The 2022 AMAs
It's known as "music's hottest night," and for this year's American Music Awards that couldn't be more true. With the award show bringing stars such as Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, and David Guetta all to the stage — there's no doubt the AMA's will be the hottest night in music this year, per ABC.
This year's American Music Awards are being held in Los Angeles and are hosted by Wayne Brady, per the AMAs. Each of the nominees and the winners were picked by the fans. By taking the nominated artists and their rankings on the Billboard charts, and their number of song streams, the AMAs put the stars and their fans to the test to find out which artist is truly America's favorite.
But this year the fans are taking to social media to let everyone know their opinions about the award show — and not just about who is winning either. From the star's outfits, to who's in the audience, to the performances, fans have been vocal about this year's award show. And one AMAs moment, in particular, has fans talking: when Missy Elliott joined Anitta's performance.
Fans were hyped to see Missy Elliott join Anitta on stage
Anitta stole the show when she took to the AMAs stage to perform her new hit, "Lobby." But when Missy Elliot joined Anitta on stage to finish the performance, it didn't take long before fans went absolutely wild on social media.
"I'm here for this Anitta and Missy Elliot performance," one fan wrote on Twitter. Echoing a similar thought, another fan wrote, "Anitta and Missy Elliot OMG OMG OMG." Adding to that, another fan added, "MISSY ELLIOT OMGGG."
While fans loved the moment between Anitta and Missy Elliot, being able to put on that performance is not a moment that Anitta, nor Missy Elliot, will take for granted. With their performance together at the AMAs, Anitta officially became the first Brazilian artist to perform at the American Music Awards. And by the fan's reaction, it seems like it also won't be their last performance at the AMAs either. "Anitta and Missy Elliot, the pair we didn't know we needed. YAS," one fan wrote on Twitter.