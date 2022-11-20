Kelly Rowland's Support For Chris Brown Amid His 2022 AMAs Win Has Twitter Buzzing

Kelly Rowland was not here for the way the AMAs crowd reacted to Chris Brown's win. Rowland raised a stern finger and said, "Excuse me, chill out" (via Deadline). Turning to the camera, Rowland continued, "But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations." Immediately, viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions, and it seems that Rowland's stance has caused a great divide.

Journalist Miranda J. wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Kelly Rowland's message to Chris Brown was EVERYTHING!" One of Brown's supporters exclaimed, "Kelly Rowland said PUT SOME RESPECT ON Chris Brown's name! #AMAs." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning."

Of course, not everyone agreed with Rowland's support of Brown. "Ok @KELLYROWLAND don't forget @chrisbrown beat @rihanna. Calm down on glorifying," tweeted one user who referenced Brown's past abusive relationship with Rihanna. One fan spoke out against both Brown and Rowland, tweeting "What the f*** is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his a** wtf truly." And finally (though this is the very tip of the iceberg), one user's tweet hit Rowland below the belt: "This is why we like Beyoncé better."

