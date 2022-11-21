The Tragic Death Of Supernatural's Nicki Aycox
Actor Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters in "Supernatural," has died. She was 47 years old.
Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the tragic news on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," the statement read. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."
Her cause of death has not been confirmed. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and fought the disease for two years. "I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb," she wrote. "I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia [sic]." Aycox documented her chemotherapy and stem cell treatment on Instagram, giving fans frequent updates on her progress. "This new chemo has been a little tougher than expected," she shared earlier this year, adding, "but certainly will try and love reading words of encouragement."
Friends and fans pay tribute to Nicki Aycox
Tributes have flooded in following the announcement that Nicki Aycox has died. Many friends, family members, and coworkers took to social media to offer condolences. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away," Eric Kripke, creator of "Supernatural" and "The Boys," wrote on Twitter. "Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom." Actor Samantha Ferris, who appeared alongside Aycox on "Supernatural," also took to Twitter to honor her legacy. "Sad news for the Supernatural family," she penned, adding that she was "the original SPN badass."
Fans also showed up in droves to mourn the loss of Aycox upon learning of her death. "RIP to a beautiful & talented woman who will always be a part of the SPN Family," one user shared. Another took to Instagram to laud the actor for her bravery, writing, "Every character you've portrayed has been strong, resilient and cunning- a mirror of who you were until the end."