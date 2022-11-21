The Tragic Death Of Supernatural's Nicki Aycox

Actor Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters in "Supernatural," has died. She was 47 years old.

Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the tragic news on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," the statement read. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

Her cause of death has not been confirmed. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and fought the disease for two years. "I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb," she wrote. "I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia [sic]." Aycox documented her chemotherapy and stem cell treatment on Instagram, giving fans frequent updates on her progress. "This new chemo has been a little tougher than expected," she shared earlier this year, adding, "but certainly will try and love reading words of encouragement."