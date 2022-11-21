Scary Details About Grayson Chrisley's Car Accident Emerge

Grayson Chrisley gave his parents the worst kind of distraction as they awaited sentencing in their tax fraud case. Days before Todd and Julie Chrisley were set to head back to court, Grayson was involved in a serious car accident, per TMZ.

Grayson's first experience behind the wheel of his own vehicle was filmed for a 2021 episode of "Chrisley Knows Best," and in true Todd fashion, the reality TV patriarch found a way to make it somewhat humiliating for his son. Todd was going to let Grayson drive home from baseball practice and he made sure to pimp his ride for the occasion: Todd attached a huge "slow" placard to the grill of Grayson's new truck and placed a "student driver" sign in the bed of the vehicle — alterations that didn't exactly impress Grayson's teammates. Todd even gave Grayson a small cage to place his cellphone inside so he wouldn't be tempted to look at it while driving.

The father of five had reason to worry. In 2017, Todd's youngest daughter, Savannah Chrisley, wrecked her car and ended up in a neck brace. Todd received a call about the accident in the middle of the night. "I literally fell to my knees. The fear was so crippling at that point," he recalled to People. Thankfully, Savannah recovered, and Grayson's own injuries were minor enough that his pops chose to play another prank on him while he was in the hospital.