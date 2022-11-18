Todd And Julie Chrisley Say Their Son Grayson Was In A Scary Accident
2022 proved to be especially difficult for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. In June, an Atlanta jury found them guilty of committing several federal crimes, including bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, according to the Associated Press. The couple — known to fans as stars of the hit USA show "Chrisley Knows Best" — was indicted in 2019 for defrauding community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans and for hiding millions of dollars of income from the IRS. They pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were convicted on all accounts after a three-week trial this spring. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit tax fraud, while Julie was also convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.
"It has been a whirlwind," Todd said of their legal woes during a June 17 episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" (via Us Weekly). "Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God's movements right now." Per CBS News, Todd could face up to 22 years behind bars with Julie receiving over 12. and are due to appear in court for their sentencing on November 21. With their sentencing right around the corner, the reality couple is speaking out about another harrowing ordeal they recently endured after one of their children, Grayson, was involved in a horrific accident.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson was in a 'horrific car accident'
Ahead of their prison sentencing on November 21, Todd and Julie Chrisley revealed in the latest episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast that their youngest son, Grayson, was involved in a terrifying car accident. "We got the phone call that we had to get to him," shared Todd. "I ran out the house, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate." He said an ambulance and a team of paramedics were already there when he arrived. "His car was totaled," recalled Todd. "I remember looking at Grayson on the back of that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying... and the police stopping me to talk before I went to him. All I could think about was, 'Thank you, God,' because he's alive and crying."
Once at the hospital, Todd said he made the doctor run a test on Grayson to prove that he was not under any influence at the time of the crash. "Then I kick into the world of celebrity that we're in, that soon as the press gets this they're going to run a story," he explained. Per People, this was not the first time that a child of the Chrisleys had been involved in a serious car crash. In 2017, their daughter Savannah also survived a near-fatal accident after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a railguard. She was left with a broken vertebrae, plus cuts and bruises all over her body.