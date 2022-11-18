Todd And Julie Chrisley Say Their Son Grayson Was In A Scary Accident

2022 proved to be especially difficult for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. In June, an Atlanta jury found them guilty of committing several federal crimes, including bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, according to the Associated Press. The couple — known to fans as stars of the hit USA show "Chrisley Knows Best" — was indicted in 2019 for defrauding community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans and for hiding millions of dollars of income from the IRS. They pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were convicted on all accounts after a three-week trial this spring. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit tax fraud, while Julie was also convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

"It has been a whirlwind," Todd said of their legal woes during a June 17 episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" (via Us Weekly). "Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God's movements right now." Per CBS News, Todd could face up to 22 years behind bars with Julie receiving over 12. and are due to appear in court for their sentencing on November 21. With their sentencing right around the corner, the reality couple is speaking out about another harrowing ordeal they recently endured after one of their children, Grayson, was involved in a horrific accident.