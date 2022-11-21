1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Announces She's Found The One

Reality TV's Tammy Slaton was previously linked to a guy named Phillip, most commonly known as the "BBW King." On an episode of "1000-Lb. Sisters," Slaton claimed that she broke up with him because he couldn't handle her insecurities per Cheat Sheet. She also claimed that Phillip wouldn't leave her alone after the breakup, and even had to call the police to get him to stop calling her.

After the TLC star and the BBW King broke up, fans were quick to speculate what happened between them. According to the U.S. Sun, fans suspected that the relationship wasn't real and that Phillip was using her for fame. Furthermore, fans were happy to hear that she broke up with him, as they wanted her to focus on herself rather than her love life.

The mother of Phillip's children also had some words to say about the relationship, furthering the claims that the relationship wasn't a real one. She told TvShowsAce that it was the BBW King who broke up with Slaton, claiming that the reality television star told Phillip to "leave his family" for the relationship that was "strictly" for TikTok. She also claimed that Slaton was the one who couldn't stop calling Phillip. But through all of the controversy from past relationships, the TLC star found her true love at last.