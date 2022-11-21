Brandy Returns To One Of Her Most Iconic Roles

Many would call it a dream come true to play one of Disney's leading ladies, but few actually have the opportunity to do so. But the glass slipper fit perfectly for one music sensation. In 1997, R&B singer Brandy starred as the title role in the Rodgers & Hammerstein film "Cinderella." Whitney Houston acted alongside Brandy, appearing as her Fairy Godmother. Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander and Bernadette Peters rounded out the cast. This particular film version was also a breakthrough moment in cinema, as Brandy made history as the first Black Disney princess.

In a 2021 piece for Entertainment Weekly, Brandy recalled her experience working on "Cinderella," which went on to receive wide critical acclaim. She remarked, "It was a game changer, like it was just so different, and it just gave everyone an opportunity to just play these iconic characters, and see it in a different way. It was just so magical."

Now, fans who loved Brandy's performance will be absolutely delighted to learn that the star isn't done with Cinderella just yet!