Kelsey Grammer Gets Candid About His Parenting Regrets

Kelsey Grammer's personal life has been as eventful as his entertainment career. The actor rose to prominence as Dr. Frasier Crane in the classic sitcom, "Cheers." Following the end of the series in 1993, Grammer was tapped to star in a spinoff titled, "Frasier," which aired until 2004. For "Frasier," Grammer won four Primetime Emmys and received a slew of nominations.

And while Grammer's professional career was flourishing, so was his private life. The entertainer has been married four times and is the father of seven children, according to Hollywood Life. Per the outlet, Grammer's oldest daughter, Spencer Grammer, whom he shares with ex-wife Doreen Alderman has followed in her father's famous footsteps. The eldest daughter of the famed TV star has appeared in a litany of productions, per IMDb like "Law & Order: SVU," "Rick and Morty," and "Grey's Anatomy."

And while Spencer has grown up to become successful in her own right, her father admits that he has serious regrets about his relationship with his daughter.