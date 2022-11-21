Kelsey Grammer Gets Candid About His Parenting Regrets
Kelsey Grammer's personal life has been as eventful as his entertainment career. The actor rose to prominence as Dr. Frasier Crane in the classic sitcom, "Cheers." Following the end of the series in 1993, Grammer was tapped to star in a spinoff titled, "Frasier," which aired until 2004. For "Frasier," Grammer won four Primetime Emmys and received a slew of nominations.
And while Grammer's professional career was flourishing, so was his private life. The entertainer has been married four times and is the father of seven children, according to Hollywood Life. Per the outlet, Grammer's oldest daughter, Spencer Grammer, whom he shares with ex-wife Doreen Alderman has followed in her father's famous footsteps. The eldest daughter of the famed TV star has appeared in a litany of productions, per IMDb like "Law & Order: SVU," "Rick and Morty," and "Grey's Anatomy."
And while Spencer has grown up to become successful in her own right, her father admits that he has serious regrets about his relationship with his daughter.
Kesley Grammer regrets not being present for Spencer
Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer have teamed up, as per Deadline, in Lifetime's upcoming film, "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve." Spencer, who conveniently stars as Kelsey's daughter in the film — recently opened up about her relationship with the "Frasier" star. "I love my dad very much," Spencer exclaimed during an interview with The List. She said, "Being able to spend time with him at this age, being a mother myself, and being able to work with him [made me] feel very lucky."
Despite Spencer's assertions, Kelsey has admitted that he made several parenting mistakes when raising his eldest child. "I certainly regret I let her down a couple of times," he told People. Kesley went on to note that his failed relationship with Spencer's mother, combined with his vigorous work schedule, did not allow him to spend sufficient time with his daughter. "I feel sorry about it, but I'm also thankful that we had a chance to make amends," he said. Kelsey went on to reveal that he had hoped Spencer would join him for the movie, "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," as the bond between the characters mimics his relationship with Spencer.