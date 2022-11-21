Julie Chrisley's Lawyers Have One Request Ahead Of Her And Todd's Prison Sentencing

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's legal nightmare has worsened as the two reality stars are now facing a substantial amount of time behind bars. In June, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty of federal tax evasion and bank fraud. According to People, the television personalities were accused of conspiring to use falsified documents to defraud smaller banks out of $30 million in loans. As a result of the guilty verdict, the couple is currently facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisleys are set to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, with federal prosecutors insisting the two serve lengthy prison terms. "The jury found that Todd and Julie Chrisley committed multiple fraud schemes for several years and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, filed false corporate tax returns on their behalf," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan (per Fox 5 Atlanta).

Now Julie's lawyers have made a special request, which she hopes will ease her potential time behind bars.