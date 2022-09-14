Todd And Julie Chrisley Just Got Legal News They Might Not Have Been Expecting
Todd and Julie Chrisley's ongoing tax evasion scandal took a definitive turn for the worse with a guilty verdict in June. Convicted on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy, per Us Weekly, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars immediately fought the legal conclusion. From adding new counsel to extending their timetable to filing for acquittal, the embattled couple refused to go quietly. As a source told Us in June, the troubling verdict — which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in jail — meant all of Todd and Julie's plans were "pretty much on pause" for the time being.
Calling their trial "fundamentally unfair," per Law360, Todd and Julie filed their request for an acquittal as well as a new trial in late August. Although no acquittal has been granted just yet, the reality stars did receive another legal blessing right as their former sentencing date was looming closer.
Todd and Julie Chrisley get some positive legal news
Originally due for an October 6 sentencing in their tax fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a delay in their upcoming court date. According to new legal documents obtained by ET, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars will now appear in an Atlanta, Georgia courtroom on November 21. However measured, this piece of good news is positive nonetheless for the embattled couple. Facing up to 30 years in jail for tax fraud and conspiracy, the Chrisleys pled their innocence in an August motion for a retrial. Claiming that IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter lied under oath about their tax evasion, Todd and Julie argued in the filing this led to a false perception that they are "untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment."
The Chrisleys have been outspoken throughout their ordeal since Todd's Instagram post right before their June trial began. On an August 24 episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" (via Us Weekly), the real estate tycoon got surprisingly candid about his and his family's "imperfections." Purporting to be unashamed by his struggles, Todd told listeners, "It was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent." So, basically... it is what it is?