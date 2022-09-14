Todd And Julie Chrisley Just Got Legal News They Might Not Have Been Expecting

Originally due for an October 6 sentencing in their tax fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a delay in their upcoming court date. According to new legal documents obtained by ET, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars will now appear in an Atlanta, Georgia courtroom on November 21. However measured, this piece of good news is positive nonetheless for the embattled couple. Facing up to 30 years in jail for tax fraud and conspiracy, the Chrisleys pled their innocence in an August motion for a retrial. Claiming that IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter lied under oath about their tax evasion, Todd and Julie argued in the filing this led to a false perception that they are "untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment."

The Chrisleys have been outspoken throughout their ordeal since Todd's Instagram post right before their June trial began. On an August 24 episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" (via Us Weekly), the real estate tycoon got surprisingly candid about his and his family's "imperfections." Purporting to be unashamed by his struggles, Todd told listeners, "It was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent." So, basically... it is what it is?