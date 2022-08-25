Todd And Julie Chrisley Could Be Headed Back To Court After Their Guilty Verdict

Todd Chrisley has had his share of controversy since the beginning of his reality TV series, "Chrisley Knows Best." However, he and his wife Julie Chrisley being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion took the cake.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple was found guilty by a jury in June of lying to secure $30 million in loans from community banks between 2007 and 2012. Todd then reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2012, which rid the family of $20 million in debt. The prosecuting attorney, Annalise Peters, also accused Todd and Julie of hiding millions made from their USA reality show. With the guilty verdict the couple faces up to 30 years behind bars, with their sentencing set for October 6.

On the family's "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd revealed that the Chrisley family was heartbroken by the conviction, but still had hope that things would work out in their favor. "We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God's a miracle worker," he shared with listeners. Though they are remaining positive, the couple also isn't taking this conviction lying down.