Former Federal Prosecutor Makes Grim Prediction About The Future Of Todd Chrisley's Business Empire - Exclusive

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has weighed in on Todd and Julie Chrisley's ongoing legal battle to Nicki Swift, and suggested that the reality stars will undoubtedly face some hard time. "The Chrisleys are going to federal prison. It's not a question of 'if,' but a matter of 'how long?'" said Rahmani, who is president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers. He adds, "Many network and sponsorship contracts contain provisions that allow the companies to terminate the agreements for cause if the actor or actress is convicted of a crime."

Rahmani goes on to explain that even if USA network decides to uphold Chrisleys contract, their stints in prison would prevent them from physically filming the show. However, the network appears to be standing by the reality show family, at least through "Chrisley Knows Best" Season 9. According to Deadline, the network was committed to airing the already filmed season of the show, but has not yet announced plans to continue working with the family.

"The Chrisleys will be able to communicate with the outside world and theoretically continue posting on social media while they're inside," Rahmani explained, "but they won't be able to photograph or film themselves in prison, so how valuable is content without their likeness? Not very valuable."