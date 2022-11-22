The Disturbing Reason Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Needs Court-Ordered Protection
In a brand new disturbing turn of events, the famous Bryant family is gearing up for an all-new legal fight. On November 21, Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
As you may recall, following the tragic deaths of professional basketball player Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, wife and mother Vanessa Bryant filed two lawsuits: one wrongful death suit aimed at the helicopter company and the pilot who was operating the chopper at the time of the fatal crash, and another against Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the county's fire department over a violation of privacy wherein inappropriate and gruesome photos were taken at the crime scene and later shared. In the end, Bryant proved victorious in both suits and even donated the proceeds from the second lawsuit to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a charity in honor of Kobe and Gianna, per the Los Angeles Times.
But why exactly is Natalia taking on an all-new legal battle and requesting court-ordered protection? The answer is equal parts sad and downright terrifying...
Natalia is afraid for her safety due to a stalker
Model and University of Southern College student Natalia Bryant is afraid for her safety.
In court documents obtained by Fox News, Bryant alleged that a 32-year-old man by the name of Dwayne Kemp has been harassing her since December 2020 — when she was only 17 years old. In the filing, Natalia claimed that Kemp reached out to her multiple times on social media "as if we had a romantic relationship, or as if he wanted to initiate such a relationship." In one such instance, Kemp penned a disturbing message that read, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him... 'Kobe,'" referencing Natalia's late father, professional basketball player Kobe Bryant and his hopes to have "a Kobe-like child," with Natalia, per TMZ. And in another alarming message sent on October 23, Kemp wrote, "I Love You And I'm Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?"
Unfortunately, however, the stalker's alarming behavior doesn't end there...
Natalia Bryant's stalker has tried to make physical contact
Natalia Bryant's cyberstalker turned physical.
As reported by TMZ, Natalia Bryant's stalker, Dwayne Kemp, took things one step further when he attempted to make physical contact with her on the University of Southern California campus where she attends school and is working towards a degree in film. Sources claim that Kemp not only turned up at one of Bryant's classes but was also spotted lurking around on campus. SO SCARY! To make matters worse, the court docs also refer to Kemp as a "gun enthusiast" and allege that he is currently attempting to purchase at least one firearm and that the sale is "imminent." But that's not all. The court documents also note that in the past, Kemp has discussed plans to acquire an assault rifle and a fully automatic pistol.
Bryant is petitioning the court to prohibit Kemp from coming within 200 yards of her home, job, school, her sorority, and her car. "I do not feel safe," Bryant stated in documents. There is still no word yet on the judge's decision.
Natalia Bryant's college experience could be impacted
So what does all this mean for Natalia Bryant's college experience? We think it's safe to say this is probably not what she imagined for her college experience.
In the past, Bryant has been very vocal about how excited she was to embark on the college experience and all it had to offer. "I'm loving everything. I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met," Bryant gushed to ET during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Case in point: her roomie and longtime pal, "Euphoria" actor Storm Reid. "I'm loving being able to room with each other," Bryant dished about her living arrangement. But make no mistake — just because she shares a dwelling with Reid doesn't mean she gets any spoilers or screeners for the drama series. "I don't have any tea, sorry," she lamented. "I'm mind blown every episode, so I'm excited to see what happens next season."
Shortly after the news broke one user took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "The thing about mass shooters is, they tend to give clues. My nephew's school had an active shooter a few months ago. My niece goes to college with Natalia Bryant. I can't," they tweeted. Here's to hoping justice will be served and Bryant can finish her college career in peace.