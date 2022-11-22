Letitia Wright Completely Rips Woody Allen And Casey Affleck Comparisons

Superhero movies — specifically Marvel movies — aren't known for receiving Oscar nominations. "Black Panther" was the only Marvel film that won Oscars for best original score, best costume designer, and best production designer, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a genre bias that certainly exists," Kevin Feige said (via Twitter).

The sequel to the 2018 movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is turning out to be a huge box office success, raking in around $181 million during its opening weekend, according to Variety. Furthermore, due to the continued box office success, there have been no updates in terms of when the movie will be available for streaming on Disney+.

Despite the popularity of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the movies have never received Oscar nominations for acting performances, per Comic Book. But fans have been pushing for Angela Bassett to at least get a nomination for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, pointing out a specific scene in "Wakanda Forever" that they thought was Oscar-worthy. However, it seems that Letitia Wright's previous controversies are being brought into the discussion, and Wright isn't happy about the negative attention she's receiving in the wake of the film's release.