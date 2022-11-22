Letitia Wright Completely Rips Woody Allen And Casey Affleck Comparisons
Superhero movies — specifically Marvel movies — aren't known for receiving Oscar nominations. "Black Panther" was the only Marvel film that won Oscars for best original score, best costume designer, and best production designer, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a genre bias that certainly exists," Kevin Feige said (via Twitter).
The sequel to the 2018 movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is turning out to be a huge box office success, raking in around $181 million during its opening weekend, according to Variety. Furthermore, due to the continued box office success, there have been no updates in terms of when the movie will be available for streaming on Disney+.
Despite the popularity of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the movies have never received Oscar nominations for acting performances, per Comic Book. But fans have been pushing for Angela Bassett to at least get a nomination for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, pointing out a specific scene in "Wakanda Forever" that they thought was Oscar-worthy. However, it seems that Letitia Wright's previous controversies are being brought into the discussion, and Wright isn't happy about the negative attention she's receiving in the wake of the film's release.
Letitia Wright calls comparisons to Woody Allen and Casey Affleck 'vile behavior'
On November 21, The Hollywood Reporter released an article about how actors' notable controversies might prevent Oscar buzz for movies they're starring in. In the article, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's" Letitia Wright was put on the list of people with "personal baggage," next to Woody Allen, Casey Affleck, Will Smith, and Brad Pitt. Although the article mentioned that the "Black Panther" actor's controversies — transphobic and anti-vaccination comments — aren't exactly as bad as the others, Wright took to social media to speak her thoughts.
"You're all incredibly disrespectful," the "Wakanda Forever" star said on her Instagram stories (via The Daily Beast), posting a screenshot of the headline. "This is vile behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me." She mentioned that she addressed and apologized for her 2020 controversies and hasn't brought the issues up since, even adding that she, politely, refused to do press with the publication. "Stop your disgusting behavior," she said.
Fans have defended Wright on social media. One fan tweeted that it was "beyond sick" to compare the Marvel actor's comments to men who have been accused of sexual harassment, adding that Wright has apologized and the men listed in the article have not.