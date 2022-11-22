Brooke Shields Makes Bold Accusation About Past Barbara Walters Interview

Brooke Shields is speaking out about the time Barbara Walters made her uncomfortable in an interview. Shields sat down with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and discussed how she felt Walters was being intrusive at the time.

In 1980, Shields famously starred in a Calvin Klein campaign as a teenager (via IMDb). The model/actor was undeniably beautiful, and the ad quickly put her on the map. Although she was known for her looks, Shields felt that when it came to the media, certain lines had been crossed. Now, as a 57-year-old, she has reflected on the time Walters had her feeling a sense of discomfort during an interview in 1981, per Page Six.

According to the outlet, Shields did a sit-down interview with the journalist where Walters asked "The Blue Lagoon" actor to stand up and compare measurements with her. Shields felt she was being "taken advantage of" by Walters seeing as her career was just taking off and she was still new to interviews. The New York native told Barrymore her exact thoughts when Walters asked her to compare measurements. The supermodel said, "And I stand up, and she was like comparing herself to this little girl. And I thought, 'This isn't right. I don't understand what this is.'"

With so much attention surrounding her Calvin Klein campaign, the actor felt that Walters just wanted a "negative soundbite" from her. She went on to further detail how difficult the whole interaction was for her at such a young age.