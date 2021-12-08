Brooke Shields Completely Lashes Out At Barbara Walters Over An Interview

Actor Brooke Shields has some thoughts about how she was treated as a Hollywood star in her teen years. Shields, 56, broke into stardom in the 1970s as a model and actor. The star had a controversial start to her career, as she portrayed a child sex worker at the age of 12 in the 1978 film "Pretty Baby" and later starred in "The Blue Lagoon," a film about castaway teens that depicted Shields engaging in sexual activity.

Shields opened up about her controversial roles in a recent interview with The Guardian. "I think it's been done since the dawn of time, and I think it's going to keep going on," Shields said of the widespread sexualizaiton of young girls. "There's something incredibly seductive about youth ... I think it just has different forms and it's how you survive it, and whether you choose to be victimised by it. It's not in my nature to be a victim."

Rising above the criticism at a young age, Shields recently reflected on some of the attacks she faced during her controversial career moments. In a new interview, Shields totally lashed out at journalist Barbara Walters over a head-turning interview from decades prior.