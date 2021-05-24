What Brooke Shields Learned From Suffering A Terrible Leg Injury

After decades in the entertainment industry, Brooke Shields has seen it all. She's appeared in dozens of films, television shows, and even a few plays. Shields began her career as a model and quickly rose to fame after taking on controversial roles in films like "Pretty Baby" and "Blue Lagoon." By the '90s, Shields was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

These days, Shields still acts and models — but is more focused on doing the things she loves, like spending time with her family and working out. Shields has always been passionate about physical fitness. "I have to work really hard to be fit," Shields told The Moms in 2020. "I'm not a naturally ectomorphic person. I have to really work my a** off but I'm stronger and healthier, and now I don't feel like I have to hide as much."

That all came crashing down when Shields suffered a severe leg injury while working out a few months later. It's been a long road to recovery for Shields, but she's finally almost there. Read on to find out what Shields has learned from the emotionally and physically difficult journey.