Camila Cabello Has A Silly Response To Critics Of How She Sings Christmas

Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but there's a new singer going after her title. Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello has her own redition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas." Now she is getting in the holiday spirit by making fun of one of her previous Christmas performances.

In 2021, the "Havana" singer performed "I'll Be Home For Christmas" for a PBS White House holiday special, per E! News. Accompanied by a mariachi band, the pop singer was happy to celebrate Christmas by blending her Latin culture. She said, "The mariachi version came about because I've been writing my album by Familia this year, where I've intertwined my heritage and my music a lot." Although Cabello had a meaningful connection to the performance, her pronunciation of the word Christmas stole the spotlight. People flooded the comments on social media and her YouTube channel pointing out how she pronounced "Christmas" as "Quismois."

In November 2022, the video of Cabello resurfaced. A Twitter user shared the clip of her singing with the caption, "i'll be home for quismoiss." The resurfaced video amassed over 7 million views and continues to be an iconic moment in pop culture. One person tweeted, "Camila Cabello is now added to the list of singers who own Christmas, along with Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé." The pop singer is not letting the internet have all the fun and had a hilarious response to the video of her singing "I'll Be Home for Christmas."