Chet Hanks Details His Parents' Extreme Attempt To Help His Early Addiction Issues

Tom Hanks is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has often been ranked among the nicest in the biz (although he doesn't seem to think so). But when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says via Instagram that you are one of the nicest guys in the industry, you've got to believe it, right?

Well, as much as America loves him, Hanks admitted in an interview with The New York Times in 2019 that things weren't always easy for him, especially in his early 20s. He told the publication, "I start thinking about mistakes I made with my own kids and not explaining things, or not being there for them. Or being so preoccupied with other things that are going on in our adult world." He went on to explain that his two older children, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks, remembered their father as someone who was trying to make ends meet, whereas his two younger kids, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks, were born soon after the family got a taste of the Hollywood lifestyle. Tom said, "My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different."

Chet's upbringing, in particular, was definitely different — in good ways and bad. The former aspiring rapper recently admitted that his parents went to extreme lengths to help him get his life back on track after he took missteps in his teen years.