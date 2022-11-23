Jennifer Lopez Fans Suspect Big Announcement After Her Social Media Goes Dark

As far as modern day icons go, it's pretty hard to deny the impact Jennifer Lopez has had on pop culture. Quite literally, the New York-born star does it all and continues to take the industry by storm. In 2019, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" hitmaker starred in the blockbuster movie "Hustlers" alongside the likes of Keke Palmer, Cardi B, and Constance Wu, to name a few. Proving to be a huge success, the film not only grossed more than $157 million at the box office, but her portrayal of Ramona Vega was also considered a "career-best performance" by Rotten Tomatoes.

The following year, Lopez headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with fellow singer Shakira. As noted by Market Watch, their 14-minute set was watched by a whopping 104.1 million people. While continuing her career as an actor and singer, Lopez launched her own skincare line, JLo Beauty, in January 2021. As a woman who has always been known to wear many hats, she was asked by InStyle that same month how she manages to juggle a busy workload. Lopez said, "It's all about prioritization and being able to compartmentalize" before stating, "You just have to be a little bit easier on yourself and do the best you can every single day."

Even with so much already accomplished, it seems Lopez still has more to offer fans, as her Instagram page suggests something might be on its way. The question is, what could it be?