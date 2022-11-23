Jennifer Lopez Fans Suspect Big Announcement After Her Social Media Goes Dark
As far as modern day icons go, it's pretty hard to deny the impact Jennifer Lopez has had on pop culture. Quite literally, the New York-born star does it all and continues to take the industry by storm. In 2019, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" hitmaker starred in the blockbuster movie "Hustlers" alongside the likes of Keke Palmer, Cardi B, and Constance Wu, to name a few. Proving to be a huge success, the film not only grossed more than $157 million at the box office, but her portrayal of Ramona Vega was also considered a "career-best performance" by Rotten Tomatoes.
The following year, Lopez headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with fellow singer Shakira. As noted by Market Watch, their 14-minute set was watched by a whopping 104.1 million people. While continuing her career as an actor and singer, Lopez launched her own skincare line, JLo Beauty, in January 2021. As a woman who has always been known to wear many hats, she was asked by InStyle that same month how she manages to juggle a busy workload. Lopez said, "It's all about prioritization and being able to compartmentalize" before stating, "You just have to be a little bit easier on yourself and do the best you can every single day."
Even with so much already accomplished, it seems Lopez still has more to offer fans, as her Instagram page suggests something might be on its way. The question is, what could it be?
Jennifer Lopez has wiped everything off her Instagram account
As one of the most famous people in the world, it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Lopez's Instagram account is followed by more than 226 million people. Over the years, the singer has been known to be active on her page and keep fans updated with what's new in her world. That said, it seems the "On The Floor" singer has recently wiped every bit of content from her account, including her profile photo, which, as of this writing, is just a plain black circle.
It didn't take long for Lopez's fanbase, also known as JLovers, to notice her bare page. While, at this time, she hasn't confirmed that anything is on its way, fans couldn't help but assume an announcement might be coming. In late November 2022, a fan on Twitter started a campaign using the hashtag "JLOiscoming" in hopes that it will bring attention to the fact that Lopez might have something up her sleeve.
Being a woman of many talents, Lopez's potential announcement could be for a variety of projects. On the music front, it has been revealed that she's been cooking up new material. In a cover story interview with Raye for EUPHORIA., the British singer listed Lopez as one of the artists she had recently been writing in the studio with. Acting-wise, Lopez is expected to star in "Shotgun Wedding," which will be released in late 2022, as well as "The Mother," which has a 2023 release date. All we know is, we can't wait to see what Lopez does next!