Jennifer Lopez Was Not Too Keen On Sharing The Super Bowl Stage With Shakira

Did you think Jennifer Lopez wasn't going to give us any good tea in her new Netflix documentary, "Halftime?" Well, turns out Lopez is not shying away from the truth, no matter how salty. As J-Lo says herself, "I'm Real." The documentary is loosely centered around preparations for Lopez's Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which she performed along with Shakira.

The two powerhouses put on a stunning performance and, watching from home or from the stands, you'd never have guessed that there was any tension or that the two women were anything but the best of friends filled with mutual respect and love. But mutual respect and love notwithstanding, Lopez reveals in "Halftime" that she was not exactly thrilled that she would be performing with Shakira for the halftime show. In fact, she was downright angry and maybe even a little insulted. Here's how it all went down according to the doc.