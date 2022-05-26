Jennifer Lopez's Former Co-Star Calls Her Out For Ignoring His DMs

Singer Ne-Yo has called out his former co-star Jennifer Lopez, but it seems the incident was accidental. Ne-Yo, who appeared alongside Lopez as a judge on "World of Dance," has revealed that the "Marry Me" actor once ignored him on social media.

"I did DM J.Lo at one point about a song that I was trying to write for her," Ne-Yo said on E!'s "Down in the DMs." Adding, "I DM'd her in the moment because she wasn't right in my face and I didn't have her phone number at the time, so I was like, 'Alright, we'll see if she'll respond here.'" Ne-Yo goes on to explain that while he never got a response from his co-star, he knows that she is simply "really busy."

Ne-Yo and Lopez's social media mishap is far from telling of their seemingly close friendship. In addition to serving as Lopez' co-judge on the popular NBC dance competition series, Ne-Yo once shared some sweet advice for his friend and her now-fiancé, Ben Affleck. "It doesn't have to be over," Ne-Yo told Hollywood Life. "It is not an easy thing to do, to be honest it is not easy, which is why I thank God for the quarantine because it forced [Crystal and I] to do it." In fact, Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith have since called off their pending divorce, while Bennifer is back and better than ever!