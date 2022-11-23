Inside The Mysterious Death Of Shanquella Robinson

The mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has set social media into a frenzy. According to NBC News, Robinson traveled to Cabo San Lucas with a group of friends, but ended up dead just one day into the trip, October 29. Robinson's friends then returned to United States without her body, and told her parents that she'd died from alcohol poisoning, although her parents weren't entirely sold about their account. Soon, a disturbing video of Robinson being attacked (allegedly by Daejhanae Jackson while various people stood and watched) spread on Twitter and Facebook, riling up followers of the story.

Recently, Robinson's father stated that he believes her friends set her up, due to her non-confrontational nature, per TMZ. At this time, none of Robinson's friends have been formally charged with any crime, so all theories pure speculation. However, In the court of public opinion, Robinson's friends definitely haven't been cast in any favorable light. Over the last month, the hashtag #JusticeforShanquellaRobinson has exploded in tweets, many of which are calling for answers about Robinsons' untimely death.

Now that Robinson's suspicious death has caught the attention of those on social media (including Kyrie Irving, who donated $65,000 to her family's Go Fund Me, per Black Enterprise), her case is finally receiving its attention from the appropriate governments as well.