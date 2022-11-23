Valerie Bertinelli Can't Hide Her Excitement About Divorce From Tom Vitale

Nothing keeps Valerie Bertinelli down. In her personal life, the "Hot in Cleveland" star faced the end of her relationship with Tom Vitale, and also had to say goodbye to someone very close to her in the past couple of years. In October, Bertinelli commemorated the death of Eddie Van Halen with an Instagram post two years after he died. She shared a throwback monochromatic photo of her deceased ex-husband and their son, Wolfgang "Wolfie" Van Halen, playing. In her memoir (via People), the author described her relationship with Van Halen as a one-in-a-lifetime romance. "There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us," she wrote.

Bertinelli's marriage with Vitale also came to a close when she filed for a legal separation in November 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. In the paperwork, she claimed that she wanted to terminate their marriage because of "irreconcilable differences." The pair tied the knot on New Year's Day 2011 and spent nearly a decade together. Things took a messy turn when Vitale questioned the validity of their prenuptial contract and claimed spousal support from his ex. It's little wonder that Bertinelli took to social media to update her fans on the status of her marriage. In the video she posted to Twitter, Bertinelli shared the news that she and Vitale were divorced. And she could not contain her excitement.