Valerie Bertinelli Can't Hide Her Excitement About Divorce From Tom Vitale
Nothing keeps Valerie Bertinelli down. In her personal life, the "Hot in Cleveland" star faced the end of her relationship with Tom Vitale, and also had to say goodbye to someone very close to her in the past couple of years. In October, Bertinelli commemorated the death of Eddie Van Halen with an Instagram post two years after he died. She shared a throwback monochromatic photo of her deceased ex-husband and their son, Wolfgang "Wolfie" Van Halen, playing. In her memoir (via People), the author described her relationship with Van Halen as a one-in-a-lifetime romance. "There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us," she wrote.
Bertinelli's marriage with Vitale also came to a close when she filed for a legal separation in November 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. In the paperwork, she claimed that she wanted to terminate their marriage because of "irreconcilable differences." The pair tied the knot on New Year's Day 2011 and spent nearly a decade together. Things took a messy turn when Vitale questioned the validity of their prenuptial contract and claimed spousal support from his ex. It's little wonder that Bertinelli took to social media to update her fans on the status of her marriage. In the video she posted to Twitter, Bertinelli shared the news that she and Vitale were divorced. And she could not contain her excitement.
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates the 'second best day' of her life
Valerie Bertinelli is proud to be a single woman again! The "Valerie's Home Cooking" host took to Twitter to share a pivotal moment in her life. She posted a 25-second clip where she revealed that her lawyer called her while she was at an airport to see her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. The attorney shared that the signed divorce documents were about to be filed. Bertinelli could not contain her glee as she said, "On 11/22/22, I am officially f****ing divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over." She captioned the video, "11.22.22 second best day of my life."
This is not the first time that Bertinelli hinted that her marriage to Tom Vitale had a significant impact on her. While appearing on "Today" in June, she told Hoda Kotb, "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone." Bertinelli also made it clear that she does not see a romantic relationship for herself in the future. The "Touched by an Angel" star explained, "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past." It seems as if Bertinelli's prediction was spot on. She is definitely celebrating a new beginning in her life.