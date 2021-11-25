Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Split From Husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli and her husband, Tom Vitale, are going their separate ways after more than a decade of marriage. The two tied the knot back in 2011, on New Year's Day no less, at a stunning surprise ceremony that took place at her home in Malibu. The big day came around eight months after Vitale popped the question and six years after they started dating (via People).

The "Touched by an Angel" and "Hot in Cleveland" star explained at the time that marriage wasn't necessarily the biggest priority for her, but noted that one of the big reasons they headed down the aisle together was because she wanted to call Vitale her husband. "I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love," she said, noting at the time, now bittersweetly amid the news of their breakup, "I'm happier than ever!"

But there's no doubt Bertinelli has been dealing with some tough times in 2021. In July, the star went viral for a video posted to Instagram in which she called out vicious trolls who had been attacking her over her weight as she got extremely candid in front of the camera.

And now, the Food Network star is sadly topping off her tough year with a split.