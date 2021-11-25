Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Split From Husband Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli and her husband, Tom Vitale, are going their separate ways after more than a decade of marriage. The two tied the knot back in 2011, on New Year's Day no less, at a stunning surprise ceremony that took place at her home in Malibu. The big day came around eight months after Vitale popped the question and six years after they started dating (via People).
The "Touched by an Angel" and "Hot in Cleveland" star explained at the time that marriage wasn't necessarily the biggest priority for her, but noted that one of the big reasons they headed down the aisle together was because she wanted to call Vitale her husband. "I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love," she said, noting at the time, now bittersweetly amid the news of their breakup, "I'm happier than ever!"
But there's no doubt Bertinelli has been dealing with some tough times in 2021. In July, the star went viral for a video posted to Instagram in which she called out vicious trolls who had been attacking her over her weight as she got extremely candid in front of the camera.
And now, the Food Network star is sadly topping off her tough year with a split.
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's separation
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale are over. According to TMZ, Bertinelli filed papers on November 24, but interestingly has only asked for a legal separation at this point, not a full-blown divorce. It's not clear exactly what went wrong between the two, though the actor's legal papers cited "irreconcilable differences." The papers also requested that there's no spousal support on either side, and the couple don't have any children together, which should make things easier. It's also reported that they signed a prenup before getting married.
Prior to their split, the two seemed to be all about family and seamlessly blended their broods, as both were divorced and had children with previous partners. Vitale is a father of four and got divorced shortly before meeting Bertinelli, while she was married to Eddie Van Halen, the father of her son, Wolfgang, from 1981 to 2007.
"Val and I were coming from a tough time and wanting to move on but didn't want to trust anyone," Vitale told AARP during a joint interview with Bertinelli in 2020. "We just understood each other completely. My family is her family. It wasn't love at first sight; it was family at first sight."
The November split is no doubt topping off a very difficult time for Bertinelli, as it was in October 2020 that her first husband died. Speaking about Van Halen's death on Today in January, she admitted while tearing up that things had been "rough."