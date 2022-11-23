The Disturbing Reason Arizona Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler Was Fired
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Sean Kugler is a veteran football coach who has been in the sports world for over three decades. The New York native started off as an athlete after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989 as an undrafted free agent, per Prabook. However, his professional career on the field was short-lived after he suffered a head injury while still in training. Although Kugler didn't get the chance to become an NFL star, he still managed to be very successful on the sidelines.
The star coach kicked off his coaching career with the Detroit Lions in 2001 and was with the organization for four years. He then signed on with the Buffalo Bills from 2007 to 2009, before landing in Pittsburgh to work for the Steelers in 2010. During his time there, Kugler was adamant about being "the best line coach" and was focused on taking the team to all-new heights. "I'm going to do the best job I can to get the Steelers offensive line playing at the level they need to be to help us be successful," he said during an interview with Steelers Depot. After spending two years with them, Kugler worked for the Denver Broncos and the NFL. In 2019, he snagged a major role as offensive line coach and running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.
Although it was a great step forward in his career, that's all gone now after Kugler was abruptly fired by the organization for a disturbing reason.
Sean Kugler is accused of groping a woman in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals arrived in Mexico City for a big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 19 and returned home with one less teammate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman that the organization had fired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler following an "incident" that occurred just hours before the team was scheduled to play. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury said, per McManaman's tweet. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."
Although the Cardinals didn't elaborate on what went down, sources told ESPN it allegedly had to do with Kugler groping a woman while he was in Mexico City. According to the insider, Mexican police got involved after the incident was reported, and they were actually the ones who alerted the football team of what took place. Within hours, Kugler was fired and forced to return to Arizona. As shocking as this news is, it isn't the first time a Cardinals employee made national headlines for disrespecting a female.
Former running backs coach James Saxon was accused of assaulting a woman inside her home in May 2022, Arizona Sports reported. He later resigned after he pled guilty to one count of domestic battery. Although he was given a one-year prison sentence, it was later reduced to probation.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.