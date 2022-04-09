The Tragic Death Of Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, tragically died after he was fatally struck by a car on the morning of April 9. Details of the car accident are unclear, but it happened in the South Florida area where Haskins was training with his teammates in preparation for the upcoming football season, per ESPN. Haskins was only 24 years old at the time of his death and was going to turn 25 in just a few weeks on May 3.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin lamented in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

Haskins leaves behind his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick, who he had just married back in 2021, and his loving family.