Every Michigan State Player Who Was Charged After The Tunnel Brawl

Football fans watched in horror in October as videos showing Michigan State athletes attacking footballers from Tom Brady's alma mater, the University of Michigan, made the rounds on social media. Now, several Michigan State players are finally being taken to task.

As a refresher, the University of Michigan Wolverines played the Michigan State University Spartans on October 29. Things didn't pan out for the latter, with ESPN reporting that the Wolverines took a 29-7 victory. What should have been a battle confined to the field quickly escalated once the game wrapped. According to AP, social media was flooded with videos of Spartans players physically assaulting Wolverines player Ja'Den McBurrows soon after the conclusion of the match. Wolverines coach, Jim Harbaugh, said that a second player was also attacked, and one of the two may have sustained a broken nose as a result of the brawl. Understandably, Harbaugh wanted to see action taken against the offending Spartans. "It needs to be investigated," he said. He wasn't alone, and comments under one of the videos posted by MLive suggest that many viewers wanted answers — and harsh disciplinary measures for the players involved. Many called for the suspension of the players, with one Twitter user writing, "The young men who did this should be held accountable. Michigan needs to look ahead."

Given the latest developments, scholarships may be the least of these students' worries.