What We Know About Rapper Kris Wu's Prison Sentence

The following article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault.

K-pop became a global sensation around 2010, Vox notes, and hasn't slowed down. The South Korean industry has become a multi-billion dollar empire. The success of K-pop is due in part to the well-oiled machine that the genre has become. There are literally lists of rules that K-pop singers have to adhere to. Among the many restrictions that industry executives put on performers is involvement in relationships. Korean music executive Bernie Cho spoke to CNN about the level of control with which performers are managed. "[I]ndividuals in such bands are viewed as investments," he said.

"Scandals involving drinking, drugs, or even dating not only make waves in the entertainment news section but also the finance news section because many of the biggest Korean music management companies are also publicly traded stocks on the Korean stock exchange," Cho went on. "Sensational headlines can take a serious hit on the bottom line." Even when people do get together, like Blackpink's Jennie and EXO's Kai, things get complicated because of work and complicated schedules. Well, there's more news for the K-pop and hip-hop world about EXO's former star Kris Wu.