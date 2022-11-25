NeNe Leakes Celebrates Son Brentt's Release From The Hospital After Stroke
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes has had her share of heartbreak and challenges. On top of that, she claims that she was blacklisted by Bravo and told TMZ in May 2022, "Yes, I've been blacklisted, when you haven't worked in three years when all of a sudden you're working and sought after, and suddenly you're not working, it's being blacklisted." It certainly was strange. Leakes was a pillar of the "RHOA" community and then stopped filming in 2020 after issues with her contract. She claimed that the Bravo environment was a racist one and filed a lawsuit against Andy Cohen and the network.
"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," her lawsuit said (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, she ended up dropping her case. But she's had her mind on other things lately — as her son, Brentt, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and heart failure. Now, she has some good news to share about his medical emergency.
NeNe Leakes' son walks out of the hospital
Nene Leakes shares video of her son Brent leaving the hospital after his stroke.. walking & talking again. Just in time for the holidays https://t.co/BqSG8dEM5I pic.twitter.com/wisB3DUxGx— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 23, 2022
NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt Leakes, was hospitalized in September after he suffered a stroke and had a heart attack, per E! News. Brentt was 23 at the time. On her Instagram stories in October, NeNe wrote, "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke." She went on, "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things," she continued. "They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID." Over the two months in the hospital, Brentt had to learn how to walk again through physiotherapy. He also struggled with speaking.
But NeNe had great news for fans and family on November 23 that the day before Thanksgiving Day, Brentt was coming home and was able to walk out of the hospital. Glock Topickz shared videos on Twitter of Brentt's great news. The health care workers applauded Brentt as he walked out. What a big day for the Leakes family!
Fans on Twitter celebrated NeNe and Brentt's momentous occasion. "Thankful to God! Love you Nene and your family! Greg is smiling down on you all," said one user. "We Love you Nene! Tell [Brentt] we seen our young King walk out that hospital," said another.