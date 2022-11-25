NeNe Leakes Celebrates Son Brentt's Release From The Hospital After Stroke

NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt Leakes, was hospitalized in September after he suffered a stroke and had a heart attack, per E! News. Brentt was 23 at the time. On her Instagram stories in October, NeNe wrote, "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke." She went on, "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things," she continued. "They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID." Over the two months in the hospital, Brentt had to learn how to walk again through physiotherapy. He also struggled with speaking.

But NeNe had great news for fans and family on November 23 that the day before Thanksgiving Day, Brentt was coming home and was able to walk out of the hospital. Glock Topickz shared videos on Twitter of Brentt's great news. The health care workers applauded Brentt as he walked out. What a big day for the Leakes family!

Fans on Twitter celebrated NeNe and Brentt's momentous occasion. "Thankful to God! Love you Nene and your family! Greg is smiling down on you all," said one user. "We Love you Nene! Tell [Brentt] we seen our young King walk out that hospital," said another.