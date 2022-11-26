The Tragic Death Of Flashdance Singer Irene Cara

Oscar-winning singer and actor Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Per the Daily Mail, the "Flashdance... What a Feeling" singer was found dead in her Florida home in the early hours of November 26, joining the long list of stars who have died in 2022.

Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the sad news in a statement posted to Cara's Twitter account. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," she wrote. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." Though a cause of death has yet to be announced, Moose assured new information will be released to the public. The publicist also requested privacy for Cara's family and loved ones as they mourn the tragic loss.

Throughout the course of her career, which spanned more than 50 years, the singer racked up a collection of hit songs including "Out Here On My Own," "Fame," and "Breakdance." Cara also co-wrote and sang "Flashdance... What A Feeling," the titular soundtrack for the 1983 romantic flick, "Flashdance" — a project which later won two Grammys and a Best Original Song award at the Oscars, per BBC. No doubt, Cara's sudden death leaves a huge void in the entertainment industry, and fans are finding it difficult to believe — but only because of a recent hoax about the singer.