The One Thing That Hurt Mariah Carey The Most In Her Divorce

As it turns out, there's a lot that we don't know about Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's divorce. But we do know the one thing that possibly hurt Carey the most. In her book "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," (via People) the star described how their rocky divorce was complicated by intense feelings. She wrote, "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)." We may never know what exactly went on behind closed doors, but we do know there was drama.

However, both Cannon and Carey had their priorities straightened out. Over the years, they've been vocal about maintaining a cordial relationship as they co-parent their kids. But that doesn't come without challenges. Carey wrote, "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″ Cannon hasn't been shy about showing his support for Carey. In 2014, at the time of their separation, he took to Twitter to stand up for his ex-wife and shut down rumors regarding their split. He tweeted, "I will always love her unconditionally for this and so much more. @MariahCarey is an amazing Mother and I trust her wholeheartedly..." Although they've had their share of struggles, it doesn't seem like Cannon or Carey are holding grudges.