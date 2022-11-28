Carrie Underwood's Gender Reveal For A Fan Went Terribly Wrong

Whoopsie! Maybe next time Carrie Underwood should think before she announces a baby's sex? Only, to be fair, this one wasn't actually her fault. Allow us to explain. This mishap went down during Underwood's Salt Lake City tour stop on November 17, when a pregnant fan, Sydni Ledbetter, snuck a sign into the concert and gave the country superstar an envelope confirming her unborn child's sex, per WFXR. Ledbetter wanted Underwood to announce the sex to her on stage so she could record it, and Underwood obliged! "Congratulations, you're having a girl!" Underwood said as the crowd roared. Only, she wasn't. Ledbetter got a call from a nurse the following day who told her she'd accidentally read the wrong paperwork before and their baby is actually a boy. A "Cowboy Casanova," not a "Good Girl," if you will.

Underwood posted a TikTok from ABC4 anchor and reporter Courtney Johns explaining the whole situation on Instagram. "Oh noooo!!! Silver lining: boys are awesome!" she wrote in the caption. "Congratulations to the family. I'm glad I got to play a small role in the happy news...even if we took the hard way to get there!"

Underwood is mom to two boys, Isaiah and Jacob. When asked in 2019 by "Today" if she might try for a third, she responded, "It's such a difficult road to get where we are now... I've been a lot of kind of 'live in the moment' lately."