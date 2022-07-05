Carrie Underwood Achieves A Longtime Musical Goal That No One Saw Coming

It's hard to imagine that Carrie Underwood still has anything left to cross off on her bucket list considering everything she has already accomplished so far. In 2005, she was crowned the Season 4 winner of "American Idol." During a candid interview, Underwood revealed she almost didn't audition for the competition show because the nearest tryout center was a seven hours away.

"After I'd already put it out of my mind and forgotten about it, [my mom] said 'You know what? If you want to go I'll drive you,'" she said. Underwood confessed she still refused to go and that it was her mother that encouraged her to take that leap of faith. "That stupid decision I almost didn't want to do, changed my life forever," she admitted.

Underwood quickly became a global superstar and one of the leading country singers in the music industry. According to Today, the platinum-selling artist has sold over 66 million records, has released over eight albums, scored a Las Vegas residency, and even became a best-selling author. However, even with everything she has done in her career, there was one lifelong dream she had been wanting to experience.