Calvin Harris Finally Dispels His Rumored Role In Ex Rita Ora's Scrapped Album

Rita Ora's relationship with fellow Brit Calvin Harris continues to be a point of contention after all these years. After publicly dating for some time, Harris revealed that the couple had parted ways in 2014. "To address speculation – myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago," he wrote (via Insider). "She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best."

While their separation sounded amicable, things quickly took a nasty turn. Ora had plans to perform her song "I Will Never Let You Down" at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, which was written and produced by Harris while the two were still an item. Because of his involvement with the song, Ora needed Harris' legal permission to perform it. According to Billboard, Harris declined the request, which prevented Ora from performing the song on television. After she confirmed he had prevented her from performing the track on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," Harris tweeted that he had a "damn good reason" for doing so.

At that point, it had been two years since Ora released a follow-up to her debut album "Ora," and it wouldn't be until 2018 that her second LP, "Pheonix," hit the charts. Rumors suggest Harris had helped produce another record for Ora that never saw the light of day. Now, the Scottish star is finally addressing the rumors.