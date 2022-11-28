Candace Cameron Bure Adds More Fuel To Apparent Rift With Jodie Sweetin

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware by now of the ongoing rift between "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. It all started when Bure announced that the new network she was working with would focus on "traditional marriages."

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure told the Wall Street Journal about her new role as Great American Family's chief creative officer. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment," she explained. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she declared.

As one can imagine, Bure's comments didn't go over so well and immediately sparked criticism from many, including dancer, singer, and YouTuber JoJo Siwa. "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa fired off in an Instagram post along with a screenshot of Bure's comments. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people." Anddddd then Sweetin entered the group chat. "You know I love you," Sweetin wrote in the comments section. Shots fired. We repeat shots fired. Alas, it looks like this new beef is just heating up...