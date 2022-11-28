The Tragic Death Of The Amazing Race's Don Anthony St. Claire

"The Amazing Race" contestant Don Anthony St. Claire died at age 87. TMZ reported the news on November 26, 2022, after St. Claire's son, Greg, broke the news to the outlet. Greg explained that his father died in his home in Angels Camp, California unexpectedly from what seems to be a heart-related incident. Apparently, Don had been feeling ill and went to a doctor, but got a positive bill of health, making his death that much more unexpected for his family.

Don and his wife, Mary Jean, competed on Season 6 of the CBS show in 2004. He and his wife are still tied with another pair of contestants as the oldest team to take on "The Amazing Race" challenge. As People notes, Don and Mary Jean had an average age of 67.5 years old.

Don was a doctor at Stanford Healthcare and his obituary mentioned his skill as a physician. "Legendary for his bedside manner and diagnostic acumen, Don had a passion for medicine and helping others," his family noted in his obituary. "Lovingly known as 'The Kahuna,' he was equally committed to living his life to the fullest, cherishing time with his family while traveling the world and pursuing an assortment of hobbies with an impressive level of commitment."