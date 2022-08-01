All The Reality Shows Stassi Schroeder Was On Before Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder is the quintessential recipe for entertaining reality television. During her eight-season run on the reality TV show "Vanderpump Rules," the star stunned fans with her outspoken persona, dramatic confrontations, and her fascination with murder and aliens.

In June 2020, her reality TV career came crashing down, and Schroeder was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" after she made false accusations about a cast member to cops. Schroeder's actions were deemed racist and dangerous. Her podcast "Straight Up With Stassi" was also canceled, per Us Weekly. In a 2020 interview on "The Tamron Hall Show" (via Entertainment Tonight), Schroeder talked about her role in the incident, saying, "I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth."

In the last couple of years, Schroeder has garnered a lot of attention for the end of her reality TV career. But what about the beginning? Long before serving appetizers at SUR and sparking controversy for her offensive comments on "Vanderpump Rules," Schroeder appeared in other reality TV shows.