Why Tori Roloff Didn't Attend Thanksgiving With Zach's Family
Thanksgiving has once again come and passed, and people all across America gathered with their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. Tori Roloff had much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving after things didn't go how she would have liked. As fans have seen on "Little People, Big World", family plays a big part in Tori and Zach Roloff's everyday life. And with the welcoming of the newest addition to their family, Josiah, Tori was excited about hosting this year's festive celebration.
However, in unlikely timing, the reality star ended up getting sick over the holiday, per People. As if things couldn't get worse for Tori, she attempted to order herself Thai food, but they ended up canceling on her. She shared on her Instagram story a photo of her eating instant ramen noodles for her Thanksgiving dinner instead. Tori said in the story, "This is not how I saw my thanksgiving going ... I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel." The reality star expressed how difficult it was to see everyone gathered with their families on the holiday.
In an Instagram photo, she shared how she was affected by having to miss out on the celebration. Tori said, "I've been trying so hard not to be emotional about it (especially since this is Josiah's first thanksgiving) because today is about being thankful." In true Thanksgiving fashion, though, the 31-year-old conveyed her gratitude for her loved ones in a heartfelt post on social media.
Tori Roloff is thankful to Zach and her mother-in-law
There is truly no one there for you like family. This is especially true after Tori Roloff got sick over Thanksgiving, according to Us Weekly. After the "Little People, Big World" star had to cancel celebrations at her home, Zach Roloff and Amy Roloff stepped up to make the holiday happen anyway.
According to People, Tori shared how thankful she was to her husband and mother-in-law for making Thanksgiving happen, specifically because the reality star was worried about her kids missing out on the holiday. Her Instagram story showed Zach and all three children dressed up and ready to celebrate. Tori said, "I am so grateful for my husband and mother-in-law though. They both pulled through to make sure our kids got a turkey dinner." Despite being sick, Tori's motherly instincts kicked in as she only wanted the best for her kids.
The 31-year-old then reiterated her gratitude toward her husband in a separate Instagram post. Tori shouted out Zach for taking care of the kids while she was sick and making sure they got the celebration they deserved. The "Little People, Big World" star said, "Zach always thinks of others first and I'm so proud of all the things he's accomplished this year!" She also hoped people would take the time to appreciate what they have in life. And despite the holiday taking a turn, she too recognized she has "so much to be thankful for."