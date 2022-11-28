Why Tori Roloff Didn't Attend Thanksgiving With Zach's Family

Thanksgiving has once again come and passed, and people all across America gathered with their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. Tori Roloff had much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving after things didn't go how she would have liked. As fans have seen on "Little People, Big World", family plays a big part in Tori and Zach Roloff's everyday life. And with the welcoming of the newest addition to their family, Josiah, Tori was excited about hosting this year's festive celebration.

However, in unlikely timing, the reality star ended up getting sick over the holiday, per People. As if things couldn't get worse for Tori, she attempted to order herself Thai food, but they ended up canceling on her. She shared on her Instagram story a photo of her eating instant ramen noodles for her Thanksgiving dinner instead. Tori said in the story, "This is not how I saw my thanksgiving going ... I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel." The reality star expressed how difficult it was to see everyone gathered with their families on the holiday.

In an Instagram photo, she shared how she was affected by having to miss out on the celebration. Tori said, "I've been trying so hard not to be emotional about it (especially since this is Josiah's first thanksgiving) because today is about being thankful." In true Thanksgiving fashion, though, the 31-year-old conveyed her gratitude for her loved ones in a heartfelt post on social media.