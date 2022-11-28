Iggy Azalea Details Her Unexpectedly Rough Recovery After A Recent Back Surgery
Iggy Azalea recently underwent what was supposed to be a simple surgery for her back, but the procedure did not go as expected. The "Fancy" singer has been rather quiet on social media over the past month, and now she's giving fans a glimpse into why she's been absent online. Azalea tweeted that she was planning on flying to Australia to film a movie, but had to have a "mundane surgery" on her back prior to leaving. She then explained, "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all."
The complications appear to be affecting both the rapper's physical and mental health. Azalea tweeted, "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom ( a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move." Although it's been a difficult journey, she told fans that she's been starting to move again and hopes to be "in good health" by Christmas.
Azalea is used to performing and traveling for work, so this incident has definitely put a strain on her typical routine. She is also a mother to her young son, Onyx, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, whom they welcomed into the world back in 2020, per Page Six.
Iggy Azalea is focused on her recovery
After a typically simple surgery ended up causing Iggy Azalea to endure a complicated recovery, the rapper has been focused on regaining her strength and working her way back to health. She has provided updates for her fans regarding the situation and tweeted, "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover." Azalea did, however, explain that the doctors have been happy with her progress thus far and seems to be optimistic about her improvement now.
"I'm just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. I think I'm gonna seriously get into my fitness after this," she tweeted. "I value my body in a whole new way after this experience." Fans, of course, showed their support by tweeting their well wishes to the rapper. One supporter wrote, "Get well Iggy. Health always comes first," while another said, "Wishing you a full recovery. I do hope you heal fully."
Azalea assured her fans that she would provide them with an update in a few weeks, per Twitter. This news comes after the rapper reportedly sold her publishing catalog, which includes her hits like "Fancy" and "Problem," to Domain Capital for an "eight-figure sum," according to Billboard.