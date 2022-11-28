Iggy Azalea Details Her Unexpectedly Rough Recovery After A Recent Back Surgery

Iggy Azalea recently underwent what was supposed to be a simple surgery for her back, but the procedure did not go as expected. The "Fancy" singer has been rather quiet on social media over the past month, and now she's giving fans a glimpse into why she's been absent online. Azalea tweeted that she was planning on flying to Australia to film a movie, but had to have a "mundane surgery" on her back prior to leaving. She then explained, "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all."

The complications appear to be affecting both the rapper's physical and mental health. Azalea tweeted, "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom ( a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move." Although it's been a difficult journey, she told fans that she's been starting to move again and hopes to be "in good health" by Christmas.

Azalea is used to performing and traveling for work, so this incident has definitely put a strain on her typical routine. She is also a mother to her young son, Onyx, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, whom they welcomed into the world back in 2020, per Page Six.