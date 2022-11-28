Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Over Painful First Split From Ben Affleck

The world exploded in excitement after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, per Insider. The two first began their whirlwind romance in 2002. It wasn't long before everyone became invested in their relationship and were deemed the celebrity couple name "Bennifer."

During their relationship, Lopez released the album "This Is Me", which drew inspiration from her love for Affleck. In 2022, Lopez spoke in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the album, "This Is Me ... Then, really captured a time when I fell in love with the love of my life. And I just, it's all right there on the record." In 2002, Affleck and Lopez decided to get engaged, per Insider. While many were rooting for the couple, they decided to split in 2004. The break-up truly hurt Lopez and put her in a dark place.

Lopez spoke to Lowe about how "painful" the breakup was. The singer said, "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die." The split affected Lopez personally but also her professional career. She said, "So, I didn't make music in that way that I did in 2002 until now ... It set me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right." Lopez had to deal with this devastating heartbreak, but the singer ended up getting a happy ending.