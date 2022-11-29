Kanye West's Take On The Balenciaga Controversy Is Definitely On Brand

Balenciaga is in hot water and Kanye "Ye" West is speaking out against them. The luxury brand made national headlines after two of their ad campaigns sparked outrage on social media. The fashion company is under fire after they featured a series of photos of children promoting a teddy bear handbag that was dressed in fishnet and bondage attire. In addition to the questionable purse, social media users also pointed out a subtle yet alarming court document in the background of another controversial holiday campaign. According to NPR, the ad featured a portion of a document from the "2008 Supreme Court decision United States v. Williams" and in that case, "the ruling upheld the constitutionality of a child pornography conviction."

Balenciaga issued a statement on Instagram to address the backlash. It read, in part, "We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative." The Spanish fashion house also stated that their $3,000 handbag should not have been modeled by children and that the court document in question was provided by a third party. "The inclusion of unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint."

As the brand continues to rectify the issue at hand, Ye addressed how he felt about the situation and gave his own perspective about what he thinks is going on behind the scenes.