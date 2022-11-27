Kim Kardashian Denounces Balenciaga After Disturbing Ad Campaign

Kim Kardashian has a bone to pick with the luxury brand she has had a long history with — Balenciaga.

In case you missed it, the fashion house is currently under fire for releasing an ad campaign that involved a shoot with two young girls holding teddy bears dressed in what appear to be bondage wear. Following online backlash, the brand wiped all traces of the campaign from its socials and issued a public apology for stirring controversy.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the company wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Stories and went on to claim that it was unapproved. "We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children's safety and well-being."

Fans seemed dissatisfied with the apology and urged known Balenciaga collaborators like Kardashian and Bella Hadid to cut their ties with the brand. Kardashian, for her part, refused to have a say in the matter — until now.