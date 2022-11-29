The Tragic Death Of Die Hard Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr.

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who is perhaps best known for playing Theo in 1988's "Die Hard," has died. News of the 66-year-old's death was confirmed by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on November 28, 2022 via an official statement. Gilyard Jr. was teaching film and theater at the UNLV College of Fine Arts at the time of his passing and his colleagues remembered his incredible character. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him," wrote Dean Nancy J. Uscher, adding, "His generosity of spirit was boundless – he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible." UNLV film chair Heather Addison also praised his contribution to the university, as well as his infectious positivity, calling him "a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV."

Tributes quickly began to pour in from his peers, students, and fans. "RIP to a legendary screen presence" tweeted actor Chris Reed while screenwriter and producer Ben Trebilcook dubbed him "a terrific actor." Meanwhile, one of his alumni, T.C. Fontaine, paid tribute to his lasting impact by tweeting, "Thank you for teaching me how to 'live'. Forever my acting teacher/colleague." As for fans, they recalled what a huge role Gilyard's films played in their lives. "I was upset to learn [of] the Clarence Gilyard's death," tweeted one supporter. "I remember watching him with my parents & brother every weekend." No cause of death was given.